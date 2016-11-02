版本:
BRIEF-MYR Group says Q3 earnings per share $0.38

Nov 3 Myr Group Inc

* MYR group inc qtrly backlog increase of $145.6 million, or 30.6 percent

* MYR group inc. Announces third-quarter and first nine-months 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue $283.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $275.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

