BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Inc. reports qtrly FFO per share $0.29

Nov 3 Whitecap Resources Inc

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29

* Whitecap resources inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results and increases production and funds flow guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

