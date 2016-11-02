版本:
2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Amyris reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

Nov 3 Amyris Inc

* Amyris reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $26.5 million versus $8.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $33.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

