2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-CPS Technologies Corporation reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

Nov 3 Cps Technologies Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Cps technologies corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

