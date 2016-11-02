版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration And Production Corp completes restructuring transaction

Nov 2 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp:

* Company recapitalized with approximately U.S.$500 million of cash

* Creditor and catalyst led restructuring reduced overall debt to U.S.$250 million from U.S.$5.4 billion

* Pacific completes restructuring transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

