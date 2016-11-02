BRIEF-Kratos posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.03

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports strong third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue of $165.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $0.39
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $665 million
* Q3 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $700 million to $720 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos' total backlog at end of Q3 of 2016 was approximately $901 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos is also increasing full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $43 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $54 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions - increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to $665 million, above its previous fiscal 2016 guidance of $659 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.