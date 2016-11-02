BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corporation says Q3 loss per share $1.25

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Qtrly net production averaged 734.1 mmcfe per day.
* Has contracted its fifth and sixth horizontal drilling rigs to begin operations in november 2016 and december 2016, respectively
* For Q4 of 2016, gulfport currently estimates that its net production will range from 765 mmcfe per day to 790 mmcfe per day
* Full-Year 2016 net production guidance remains unchanged at 695 mmcfe per day to 730 mmcfe per day.
* Gulfport energy corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 loss per share $1.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.