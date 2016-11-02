版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.81

Nov 3 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.81 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐