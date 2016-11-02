BRIEF-Foundation Medicine says Q3 loss per share $0.90

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Foundation Medicine Inc
* Says co continues to expect 2016 revenue will be in range of $110 million to $120 million
* Foundation medicine announces 2016 third quarter results and recent highlights
* Q3 loss per share $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Q3 revenue $29.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.