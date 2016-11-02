版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine says Q3 loss per share $0.90

Nov 3 Foundation Medicine Inc

* Says co continues to expect 2016 revenue will be in range of $110 million to $120 million

* Foundation medicine announces 2016 third quarter results and recent highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.90

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q3 revenue $29.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐