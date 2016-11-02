BRIEF-Cvent Q3 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $56.7 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Cvent Inc
* Says cvent's entry into agreement and plan of merger with vista on april 17, 2016, company will not provide outlook for its q4 2016
* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Cvent announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $56.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.