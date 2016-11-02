版本:
BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

Nov 3 Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second sight reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 sales $1.2 million versus $2.2 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

