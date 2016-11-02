BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q3 loss per share $0.51

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Nanostring Technologies Inc
* Nanostring technologies inc sees fy 2016 gross margin on product and service revenues in range of 54% to 55%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-2.25, revenue view $90.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nanostring technologies releases operating results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue rose 53 percent to $23.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $2.15 to $2.30
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $89 million to $93 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.