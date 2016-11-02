BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q3 loss per share $0.51

Nov 2 Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring technologies inc sees fy 2016 gross margin on product and service revenues in range of 54% to 55%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-2.25, revenue view $90.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nanostring technologies releases operating results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue rose 53 percent to $23.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $2.15 to $2.30

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $89 million to $93 million