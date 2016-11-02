版本:
BRIEF-Macrogenics Qtrly loss per share $0.97

Nov 2 Macrogenics Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.97

* Qtrly total revenues $3.3 million versus $14.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.80, revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macrogenics provides update on corporate progress and third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

