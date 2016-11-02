版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Immunomedics Q1 loss per share $0.17

Nov 2Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐