BRIEF-Planet Payment says qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Net revenue for year is estimated to be in range of $56.0 million and $57.0 million

* Net income for year is estimated to be in range of $8.6 million and $9.6 million

* Sees FY fully-diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in range of $0.15 and $0.17

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million