BRIEF-Planet Payment says qtrly earnings per share $0.06

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Planet Payment Inc
* Net revenue for year is estimated to be in range of $56.0 million and $57.0 million
* Net income for year is estimated to be in range of $8.6 million and $9.6 million
* Sees FY fully-diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in range of $0.15 and $0.17
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planet payment announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.