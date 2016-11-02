版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Collegium to host conference call to discuss Q3 financial results and provide corporate update

Nov 2 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium to host conference call to discuss third quarter 2016 financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

