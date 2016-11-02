版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Legacy Reserves Lp says Qtrly total revenue $83.5 million versus $89.5 million

Nov 3 Legacy Reserves Lp

* Qtrly total revenue $83.5 million versus $89.5 million

* Legacy reserves lp announces third quarter 2016 results and provides operational and financial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐