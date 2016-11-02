BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.33/shr

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc reports record third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue rose 79 percent to $46.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 60 to 70 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc says revised 2016 guidance upward
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $170 million to $175 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $0.85 to $0.92
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $163.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.