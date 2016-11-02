版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp, Inc says qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.06

Nov 3 Magyar Bancorp Inc

* Magyar bancorp inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.06

* Magyar bancorp, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

