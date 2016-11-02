BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences posts Q3 loss per share $0.43

Nov 2 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says expects to end 2016 with approximately $340 million in cash, investments and receivables

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says total expenses for 2016 are expected to be approximately $160 to $170 million