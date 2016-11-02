BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp. reports Q3 earnings per share $1.48

Nov 3 MTGE Investment Corp

* Terminated existing stock repurchase plan;new repurchase plan to repurchase up to $100 million of outstanding shares through dec 31 2017

* Reports $1.48 net income per common share for the third quarter and $20.55 net book value per common share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S