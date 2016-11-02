版本:
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway says CN to purchase its common shares under specific share repurchase program

Nov 3 Canadian National Railway Co

* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on oct. 25, 2016.

* To repurchase 2.7 million common shares

* To repurchase 2.7 million common shares

