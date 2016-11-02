版本:
BRIEF-Equinix reports qtrly earnings per share $ 0.72

Nov 3 Equinix Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.72

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $920.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $944.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equinix reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $924.7 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $940 million to $946 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

