BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $3-4 million with $0.04-0.08 earnings per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axcelis announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $65.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.