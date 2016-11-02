BRIEF-Davita Inc says Q3 earnings per share $2.76 including items

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Davita Inc
* Total u.s. Dialysis treatments for q3 were 6,887,992, or 87,190 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 4.2% over q3 of 2015
* Qtrly total net revenues $3.7 billion versus $3.5 billion
* Says "updating our adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2016 to be in the range of $1.810 billion to $1.870 billion"
* Says updating adjusted operating income guidance for kidney care for 2016 to be in the range of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion.
* Says updating consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in the range of $1.750 billion to $1.850 billion.
* Davita inc. 3Rd quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $2.76 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.