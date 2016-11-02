BRIEF-Genpact reports Q3 earnings per share $0.33

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Genpact Ltd
* Genpact ltd sees FY adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 to $1.43
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 to $1.43
* Genpact reports results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue $648.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $660 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2016 revenue $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.