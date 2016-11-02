版本:
BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital Ltd. says qtrly earnings per share $0.42

Nov 3 Solar Senior Capital Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42

* Solar senior capital ltd. Announces quarter ended september 30, 2016 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for november, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

