版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-XO Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Nov 2 XO Group Inc

* XO Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $36.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* XO Group - long-term financial targets are double digit revenue growth rates, gross margins of about 90-95 pct, yielding adjusted EBITDA margins of 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐