BRIEF-Solar Capital Ltd declares Q4 distribution of $0.40/share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Solar Capital Ltd
* Solar Capital Ltd announces quarter ended September 30, 2016 financial results; 1 pct NAV increase and $0.45 NII per share, excluding one-time credit facility amendment expenses; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q4, 2016
* Solar Capital Ltd says at September 30, 2016, net asset value (NAV) grew to $21.72 per share
* Solar Capital Ltd says board of directors declared a Q4 distribution of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
