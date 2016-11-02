版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Excalibur to acquire Timmins Royalties

Nov 2 Excalibur Resources Ltd

* Excalibur to acquire Timmins Royalties from International Explorers & Prospectors Inc.

* Excalibur Resources Ltd - deal for for $6 million cash and $4 million in common shares of Excalibur based on achievement of various progress milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐