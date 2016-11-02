版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences Of California posts Q3 loss $0.19/shr

Nov 2 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $25.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

