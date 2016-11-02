版本:
BRIEF-Pegasystems posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.17

Nov 2 Pegasystems Inc

* Pegasystems announces financial results for third quarter and nine months of 2016

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

