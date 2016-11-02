版本:
BRIEF-Collectors Universe posts Q1 earnings $0.19/shr from continuing operations

Nov 2 Collectors Universe Inc

* Collectors Universe reports financial results for Q1, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

