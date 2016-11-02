BRIEF-First Solar posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.22

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 First Solar Inc
* First Solar Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.49
* Q3 sales $688 million
* Q3 revenue view $988.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintain 2016 EPS guidance; revenue guidance lowered for revised project sale timing
* Sees 2016 GAAP net sales in range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
