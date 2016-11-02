版本:
BRIEF-Zynga posts Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 2 Zynga Inc

* Zynga announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.2 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.03

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $180 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

