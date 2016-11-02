版本:
BRIEF-Cety closes $420,000 investment from Cybernaut Zfounder ventures

Nov 2 Clean Energy Technologies Inc

* Cety closes $420,000 investment from Cybernaut Zfounder Ventures to support its continued growth and facilitate Cety's pursuit of its China-based joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

