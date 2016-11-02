版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corporation declares quarterly dividend

Nov 2 Terreno Realty Corp -

* Terreno Realty Corp says board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing Terreno Realty Corporation to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares

* Terreno Realty Corporation declares quarterly dividend, announces new stock repurchase program and files third quarter 2016 financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

