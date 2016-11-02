版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-FalconStor Software announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Falconstor Software Inc -

* FalconStor Software inc says total bookings for Q3 of 2016 were $5.5 million, compared with $8.8 million in Q2 of 2016

* FalconStor Software announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $7.3 million versus $9.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐