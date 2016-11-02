版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.14

Nov 2 Hudson Technologies Inc -

* Qtrly revenues $34.9 million versus $21.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hudson Technologies reports record third quarter revenues of $34.9 million; diluted eps of $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐