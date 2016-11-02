版本:
BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Nov 2 Wynn Resorts Ltd -

* Net revenues were $1.11 billion for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 11.4%

* Q3 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wynn resorts, limited reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

