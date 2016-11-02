版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-CSG Systems International Q3 revenue rose 1 pct to $189.3 mln

Nov 2 CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International Inc - Sees FY revenues $755 - $760 million ; sees FY GAAP EPS $1.92 - $2.03

* CSG Systems International Inc - Sees FY non-GAAP EPS $2.79 - $2.89

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $754.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSG Systems International reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $189.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

