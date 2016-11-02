版本:
BRIEF-Annaly Capital Management Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

Nov 2 Annaly Capital Management Inc

* Net interest margin for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was 1.40%

* Annaly Capital Management, Inc. reports 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

