BRIEF-Masimo sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.13

Nov 2 Masimo Corp

* FY2016 revenue view $687.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $692 million

* Q3 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

