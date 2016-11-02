BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse reports Q3 2016 financial results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Chefs Warehouse Inc
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.07
* FY2016 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Chefs' Warehouse reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 sales $297.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.7 million
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.