2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Chefs Warehouse Inc

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.07

* FY2016 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Chefs' Warehouse reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $297.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.7 million

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

