版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-TransAct Technologies Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Nov 2 TransAct Technologies Inc -

* TransAct Technologies reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 sales $14.5 million versus $14.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐