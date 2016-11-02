版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Centrue Financial Corporation announces Q3 results

Nov 2 Centrue Financial Corp

* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐