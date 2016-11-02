BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 loss per share $0.10

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 3.6%
* System-Wide restaurant revenue for Q3 of 2016 totaled $355.5 million, compared to $350.6 million for Q3 in 2015.
* For Q4, company expects total revenues to grow between 4.0% and 6.0%
* Q4 revenue view $307.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports final results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 2, 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Sees Q4 revenue up 4 to 6 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
