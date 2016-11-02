BRIEF-Intersect ENT sees FY 2016 revenue about $78 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Intersect ENT Inc
* Intersect ENT Inc - Company is raising its annual outlook for gross margin to approximately 83% versus prior guidance 82%-83%
* Intersect ENT Inc - Outlook for 2016 operating expenses remains approximately $92 million and net use of cash is in range of $22-$23 million for year
* Intersect ENT reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $78 million
* Q3 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.