BRIEF-Nortech Systems Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Nov 2 Nortech Systems Inc -

* Nortech Systems reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $29.7 million versus $30.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

