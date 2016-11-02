版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-American Vanguard Q3 earnings per share $0.10

Nov 2 American Vanguard Corp -

* American Vanguard - "as we approach 2017 planting season, we expect to see modestly improved demand for industry-leading portfolio of corn products"

* American Vanguard reports third quarter & nine-month 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales $82.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐